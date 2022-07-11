Baltimore serial robber sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

BALTIMORE — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a serial robber who committed at least 10 armed robberies in the Baltimore area to 12 years in prison today.

35-year-old Marquis Moore admitted to committing robberies at fast-food restaurants, video game stores, cell phone stores and discount stores.

According to Moore's guilty plea, from at least November 2018 to March 2019, he participated in at least 10 robberies, nine of them were with his two co-defendants.

These robberies happened in Baltimore, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.

During each robbery, Moore showed a firearm, to obtain money and other items from the businesses.

On January 4, 2019, Moore and co-defendant Milek Rankin robbed a cell phone store in Essex, Maryland. When the store employee resisted giving them any money, Moore showed the employee the loaded gun.

Moore struck the employee with the gun during the robbery.