Baltimore sees decrease in population according to new report

BALTIMORE — Most counties across the country had a decrease in population last year.

According to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the population for Baltimore City and Baltimore County went down last year. Montgomery and Prince George's county also saw decreases.

The report states nearly 75% of counties in the United States lost people in 2021. The Census Bureau says the natural decrease was caused by "more deaths than births in a population over a given time period."

Frederick county and Queen Anne's county on the Eastern Shore saw the biggest gains.

You can see the entire report here.

