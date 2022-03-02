Baltimore School of the Arts celebrates its biggest annual fundraiser 

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's School for the Arts is setting up for Expressions, their biggest event of the year.

Expressions 2022: The Stories Behind the Masks serves two purposes: one, it lets students share their work with the community, but it's also the school's biggest annual fundraiser.

All students, from elementary age to graduating seniors, participate, and it covers a wide range of talents, from art, dance, and film to behind-the-scenes talents like stage design.

"When you look at them on stage, you just lose yourself in the amazing talent on the stage. But they're truly pre-professionals. They're not professionals," said Shanae McLean, Chair of Expressions. "They still have homework to do when they get home, they still have families they want to hang out at the mall, but they're dedicated, and they put a lot of time and effort into their craft."

