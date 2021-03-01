Menu

Baltimore recognizes victims of COVID-19

March 1, 2021 commemorated as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 18:49:56-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders paid their respects to the 797 people in Baltimore that have died from COVID-19 in Baltimore Monday.

City officials officially commemorated March 1, 2021 COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.

"That's not just a number. Those are family members, friends, loved ones, and so much more that we will never forget and always remember,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. Although they are no longer here with us physically, their spirits, their memories will live on forever and we will have to, and we will honor them each and every day."

Mayor Scott signed a proclamation recognizing everyone who has adapted their lives to follow safety guidelines as well as first responders.

Scott also presented a citation to The Floral Heart Project, an organization recognizing those killed by COVID-19 and supporting grieving survivors.

