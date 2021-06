The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Stadium will be hosting a job fair on June 13 at M&T Bank Stadium for game day staff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ravens and M&T Bank Stadium are looking for candidates who want to provide the best level of service for guests on game day!

Candidates should park in Lot D and enter the Southwest Lobby. Masks are required.

Interested? Click here to set up your interview time.