Baltimore Ravens send their thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

BALTIMORE — There has been an outpouring of support from Baltimore to Buffalo for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

Players have been sending their thoughts and prayers to Hamlin after the game was postponed.

Several Baltimore Ravens took to twitter to show their concern for Hamlin.

Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle one of the Bengals during the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin stood up after the hit, appeared to adjust his face mask, but then fell right back down.

The incident stunned both players and fans as they watched the medical emergency unfold in front of their eyes.

The game was suspended after Hamlin was taken away to a hospital, but then both the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to postpone the game.

The NFL said in a statement that Hamlin was in "critical condition" at a Cincinnati Hospital, with the Buffalo Bills later stating their teammate suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Ravens are wishing Damar Hamlin a full recovery, posting their well-wishes on Twitter.

A tweet from Ravens safety Marcus Williams read “Prayers up for Hamlin!! Speechless" with the emojis of two hands in prayer.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson also sent his thoughts to Hamlin in a tweet.

In the baseball world, Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez also sent his thoughts to Hamlin.

While Hamlin's well-being is on the hearts and minds of sports fans across the country, his own team tweeted out red and blue hearts in the spirit of the Buffalo Bills' team colors.