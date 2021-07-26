Baltimore Ravens host 7on7 football tournament for high school students

BALTIMORE — Baltimore ravens defensive end Calayis Campbell stepped up to plate to sponsor 5 Baltimore city teams in the Raven's 7 on 7 tournament this weekend.

More than 800 students-athlete competed in the single-elimination tournament presented by Under Armour.

It all wrapped just a couple of hours ago at the Western Regional Park.

"Some of the high schools were able to play in the fall last year. some

played in the spring. some didn't play at all, so this is kind of kicking off the football season for a lot of the schools out here."

All players received gear from Under Armour and Gatorade for their participation.