Baltimore Ravens announce that President Dick Cass will be retiring following 18 years with the team

Posted at 5:53 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:53:33-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have announced that President Dick Cass will be retiring following 18 years with the team.

When Steve Bisciotti became the team’s majority owner in 2004, his first hire was naming Cass as president

Bisciotti announced Friday that longtime sports executive Sashi Brown has been named the successor.

The transition becomes effective April 1.

Brown will assume the exact responsibilities currently held by Cass, overseeing every area of the organization, including player and staff personnel, coaching, corporate sales, operations, communications and business ventures.

He is expected to join the Ravens in March.

