Baltimore rapper YGG Tay, along with 6 others, indicted for federal conspiracy charge

BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging six Baltimore men for conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise known as the Black Guerilla Family (BGF) gang.
The following defendants have been charged:
- David Warren, a/k/a "Meshawn" and "LA Meshawn"
- Barak Olds
- Davante Harrison, a/k/a "YGG Tay" and "Lor Bip Bip"
- Wayne Prince, a/k/a "Taz"
- Joshua Duffy, a/k/a "Josh"
- Tyrell Jeffries, a/k/a "Whitebread"
Each one of these members engaged in acts involving murder and robbery according to charging documents.
It was part of the conspiracy that each defendant agreed that a conspirator would commit at least two acts of racketeering activity in the conduct of the affairs of the enterprise.
BGF is a nationwide gang, but has a group centered in Baltimore. Members in Baltimore are organized into "regimes" corresponding to particular regions or neighborhoods.
Each "regime" is organized and controlled by a hierarchy called "the bubble."
The indictment alleges that the gang members distributed drugs like heroin and cocaine to street-level drug distribution "shops." Their acts of violence include six murders, 11 shootings, attempted murders and armed robberies.
These acts were committed to further the gang's activities.
The defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison for the racketeering conspiracy.