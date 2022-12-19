Baltimore rapper YGG Tay, along with 6 others, indicted for federal conspiracy charge

BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging six Baltimore men for conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise known as the Black Guerilla Family (BGF) gang.

The following defendants have been charged:

David Warren, a/k/a "Meshawn" and "LA Meshawn"

Barak Olds

Davante Harrison, a/k/a "YGG Tay" and "Lor Bip Bip"

Wayne Prince, a/k/a "Taz"

Joshua Duffy, a/k/a "Josh"

Tyrell Jeffries, a/k/a "Whitebread"

Each one of these members engaged in acts involving murder and robbery according to charging documents.

It was part of the conspiracy that each defendant agreed that a conspirator would commit at least two acts of racketeering activity in the conduct of the affairs of the enterprise.

BGF is a nationwide gang, but has a group centered in Baltimore. Members in Baltimore are organized into "regimes" corresponding to particular regions or neighborhoods.

Each "regime" is organized and controlled by a hierarchy called "the bubble."

The indictment alleges that the gang members distributed drugs like heroin and cocaine to street-level drug distribution "shops." Their acts of violence include six murders, 11 shootings, attempted murders and armed robberies.

These acts were committed to further the gang's activities.

The defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison for the racketeering conspiracy.