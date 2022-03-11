Baltimore rape suspect arrested at Dulles International Airport attempting to flee to El Salvador

STERLING, Va — A man accused of felony rape in Baltimore was arrested Friday morning at Washington Dulles International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested Salvador Atilio Vasquez Rivera, 32, an El Salvadoran national, and turned him over to Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) Police.

In addition to strongarm rape, Vasquez Rivera was wanted by Baltimore authorities on multiple charges, including third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, second-degree assault, second-degree rape, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Records also showed that Vasquez Rivera entered the United States without inspection and was ordered removed from the U.S. on December 18, 2013.

“The allegations, if true, are very concerning. Customs and Border Protection officers are pleased to capture a fleeing fugitive and return him to justice,” said,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Border security remains a critical mission for CBP, and we remain committed to supporting our local law enforcement partners in helping to keep our communities safe.”