Baltimore ranks sixth in the country in dog attacks on U.S. Postal workers

BALTIMORE — More than 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2020, according to USPS.

Baltimore ranked sixth in the nation with 43.

Since most residents know the approximate time of when their letter carrier delivers each day, the USPS asks owners to keep their dogs leashed, in a fenced yard, or away from the door during those times.

The USPS says children should not take mail directly from a letter carrier, as dogs can sometimes see that as a threat.



Letter carriers are trained to not startle a dog, to never assume one won’t bite, and never enter a yard without first alerting the dog.

Carriers are also not supposed to attempt petting or feeding a dog.

USPS says carriers do have tools reminding them about dogs on their routes, including an alert feature on their handheld scanners as well as dog warning cards for when they sort through mail for their routes.

In the event of a dog attack, owners could be liable for medical expenses.