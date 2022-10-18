Baltimore ranks 7th for rattiest cities in America, according to Orkin

BALTIMORE — A new report by Orkin is exposing the rattiest cities in the U.S., and unfortunately Baltimore has made the list. The city took the seventh spot this year.

However, that is an improvement from last year when Baltimore was ranked sixth.

The city also was ranked lower than its neighboring city, D.C.

Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022.

This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

According to Orkin, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States

You can see the entire list, and how to protect your home from rodents here.