Baltimore Priest suspended from ministry amid allegations of child sex abuse

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore is investigating an allegation of child sexual abuse involving a pastor at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Although he's denied the allegations, Fr. Martin H. Demek has been removed as a priest and suspended from the ministry, pending the results of an investigation.

The alleged abuse began in about 1989 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester, when the victim was approximately 11-years-old.

However, the Archdiocese was only made aware earlier this year.

Thus far no determination of credibility has been made, according to the Archdiocese. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.

Fr. Demek was ordained a priest in 1975. He served as Associate Pastor at Our Lady Queen of Peace (1975-1980), St .Thomas Aquinas (1980-1984), and Shrine of the Little Flower (1984-1987). He served as Pastor at St. Bartholomew (1987-1996), St. William of York (1996-2010), and Corpus Christi (2010 – present). He also served as Administrator at Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Perpetual Help (1996).

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Archdiocese Office of Child and Youth Protection at 410-547-5348.

