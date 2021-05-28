Baltimore Police sergeant under fire for tweeting graphic photo of supposed homicide victim

BALTIMORE — A veteran Baltimore Police sergeant is under fire for tweeting a graphic photo of a supposed homicide victim Friday morning.

The post from Robert Cherry drew sharp criticism from multiple city lawmakers.

State Delegate Marlon Amprey was one of the first to respond, calling on Cherry to take the photo down, "A picture of the deceased victim of violence is not necessary for the point you are moving. It's disrespectful to the family of the young man pictured here. I respectfully ask that you remove it. Even on the scene of a crime you respectfully cover victims."

Sharing pictures of the deceased is disrespectful to the deceased and their family. Almost every Black person in Baltimore knows the reality of losing a loved one to violence. Sharing these pictures just creates more trauma and creates more pain and suffering on loved ones. https://t.co/IS1Cha4ibg — Delegate Marlon Amprey (@marlonamprey) May 28, 2021

Baltimore City Councilmen Zeke Cohen and James Torrence also criticized Cherry.

"As someone who has had a family member slain in Baltimore, this is traumatizing for loved ones of victims. Please remove this photo for the sake of this young man’s family and loved ones," Torrence tweeted.

After being pressured, Cherry eventually deleted the tweet but defended it writing, "Typical Woke Baltimore ... Take down the photo, it's traumatic... but no one is asking how can I help solve this brutal murder and bring justice to this deceased black man."

Typical Woke Baltimore ... "Take down the photo, it's traumatic" ... but no one is asking "How can I help solve this brutal murder and bring justice to this deceased Black man?" — Robert F Cherry Jr (@BobbyCherryJr) May 28, 2021

In a statement Baltimore Police said they are, "aware of a disturbing tweet that was released and deleted by one its members. The Department has referred this incident to our Public Integrity Bureau for an internal investigation.”

Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge added that investigators haven't yet been able to verify the authenticity of the picture, or if was even in fact taken at an active homicide scene in Baltimore.

Cherry served as President of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, from 2008 to 2014.

From there he was promoted to sergeant and joined the department's homicide section, before recently being assigned to the patrol division.

He is currently involved in the union as Chairman of their Legislative Standing Committee.