Baltimore police seek triggerman in triple shooting

BALTIMORE — It was just after 8 o’clock at night on Monday when an officer driving on Broening Highway in Southeast Baltimore encountered a man waving his hands frantically in the air in what would prove to one of the final acts of his life.

“An individual, who we later learned was a victim, literally ran out in front of his vehicle, stopping him in the middle of the street,” said Baltimore Police Det. Donny Moses. “That victim, a 35-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.”

Police learned the man had been shot and called for paramedics when they learned the shooter had targeted another man a short distance away.

“While that was going on we got calls for shots fired in the 6200 block of Cardiff Avenue, and of course when officers arrived, they found another male, a 32-year-old who had been shot several times. He was pronounced deceased on the scene,” added Moses.

Investigators soon learned a third victim from the same shooting had made it to a hospital with a bullet in his leg.

All toll, this one incident had produced three shooting victims, two of them fatal, in a matter of seconds and even though police virtually drove up on the scene, the identity of the triggerman still eludes them two days later.

“They don’t have much to go on,” said Moses. “The only thing that we can tell you for sure is that there were other people out there who know exactly what happened. The suspect apparently just walked into the block and opened fire, but that’s all we have at this point, and we need people to come forward just as any other case to give us any shred of information that might help us solve this mystery.”

If you have any information about this case, which could help police, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.