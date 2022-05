BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for missing 14-year-old Kyndall Goodman.

Goodman was last seen on Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m., in the 2700 block of Gywnns Falls Parkway.

She was seen wearing a green tye-dye top and green shorts. She is 5'2" and weighs 113 lbs.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please dial 911.