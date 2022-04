BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are looking for man accused of raping a minor in East Baltimore.

Police believe 38-year-old Garcia-Leon may be hiding in Dundalk in Baltimore County.

Garcia-Leon is wanted for the 1st Degree Rape of a minor that occurred in March of 2021, and is suspected of a second rape that occurred in May of 2021.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Laureano Garcia - eon is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970.