BALTIMORE — In reference to the murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo that occurred on August 17, 2021, in the 3400 block of E. Baltimore Street, Homicide Detectives are seeking to identify the male seen running in this video.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know the identity of this male or have any information about this murder to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.