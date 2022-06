BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer suffered a head injury Monday morning, while trying to intervene in an assault.

It happened around 6:41am in the area of West Belvedere and Beaufort Avenues.

The suspect allegedly involved in the assault attempted to flee, with officers giving chase.

That's when one officer sustained the injury. It's unclear if the suspect actually struck the officer.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.