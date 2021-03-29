Baltimore Police Officer indicted after lying about where he lived to run for mayor

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police Officer has been indicted after lying about being a city resident to run for the Republican nomination for mayor in 2020.

A Baltimore City Grand Jury indicted Ivan Gonzalez, a Baltimore Police Officer and 2020 candidate for Baltimore Mayor, on charges of perjury, falsifying a voter registration, false oath, and false entry in a public record.

Gonzalez is alleged to have provided false information under oath in his filings with the Baltimore Board of Elections during his 2020 campaign for Baltimore Mayor, claiming that he lived in Baltimore City.

According to charging documents, Gonzalez actually lived in Baltimore County.

If convicted of perjury, Gonzalez faces a maximum sentence of 10 years. A trial date has not yet been set.