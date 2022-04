BALTIMORE — Baltimore police need your help in identifying and locating Dominic Kennedy’s killer.

Back in March, Kennedy was assaulted the 1800 block of N. Rutland Avenue where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers. If your tip to the hotline leads to an arrest and charges, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $6,000

You can submit a tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.