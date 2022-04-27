Baltimore Police make quick arrest in the murder of Dominic Bullock

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have made a quick arrest in the murder case of 37-year-old Dominic Bullock.

He was shot and killed Tuesday overnight, just feet from his mother's home in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue.

Police say Bullock had gotten into some kind of an argument with 30-year-old William Brown, which quickly turned violent.

Another person was reportedly involved in the altercation and had been stabbed by Brown.

That victim ran to Bullock's mother's home on Clinton Street to get help, and tell her that Dominick had been hurt.

She ran outside to find her son on the ground unresponsive. He died on scene. It's still unclear whether Bullock was stabbed or shot, since gunshots were also heard in the neighborhood around the time of the incident. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Witnesses reported a black car driving away from the scene. By the next morning, investigators had taken Brown into custody.

No official motive has been revealed.