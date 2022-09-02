Watch Now
Baltimore Police arrest man in August 10 homicide

Lenny Rice
Posted at 11:25 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:47:38-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead.

According to Police, 36 year-old Joseph Lee Jones has been arrested in the August 10 homicide of 37 year-old Eric Christian White in the 1300 block of North Carey Street.

Joseph Lee Jones

Police believe Jones shot White after an argument after White returned to his ex-girlfriends home to retrieve items belonging to him.

According to charging documents, Jones went back into the residence, retrieved a handgun, and began firing at White.

White was sturck in the abdomen and was being transported via car by a friend when police stopped the car and rendered aid to White.

White was later transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Jones on August 26, and transported him to Central Booking Intake Facility.

Jones has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

