Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police looking to identify two suspects in double shooting

Suspects wanted in connection to double shooting
Baltimore Police Department
Suspects wanted in connection to double shooting on August 16, 2022<br/>
Suspects wanted in connection to double shooting
Suspects wanted in connection to double shooting on August 16, 2022
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 10:39:33-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police is asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with a double shooting that occurred on August 16, 2022 in the 1200 block of W. Baltimore Street.

The first is a black male who was wearing black pants and a white t-shirt under a black jacket.

The second is black male who was wearing blue jeans and a dark colored t-shirt.

Anyone recognizing either of these individuals is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019