Baltimore Police looking to identify two suspects in double shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police is asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with a double shooting that occurred on August 16, 2022 in the 1200 block of W. Baltimore Street.

The first is a black male who was wearing black pants and a white t-shirt under a black jacket.

The second is black male who was wearing blue jeans and a dark colored t-shirt.

Anyone recognizing either of these individuals is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.