BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Wednesday released photos of a suspect wanted for robbing a Subway restaurant.

The robbery happened October 19 at the Subway on the unit block of E. 25th Street.

Police say the person pictured below held the cashier up at gunpoint.

BPD Police say this individual robbed a Subway restaurant back in October 2022

Anyone knowing this individual is asked to call detectives at 410-365-6341or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.