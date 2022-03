BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for an individual wanted for an attempted sexual assault on February 23.

According to police, the incident that occurred on February 23, 2022, at 3:07 a.m., in the 400 block of E. 31st Street.

Anyone knowing their identity is asked to call detectives in the Special Investigations Section at (410) 396-2076.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.