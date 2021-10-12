Watch
Baltimore Police looking for missing at-risk 21-year-old

Baltimore Police
Keith Lapradel
Posted at 8:35 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 20:36:21-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing person they say was last seen on Monday in the 1700 block of Hilldale Avenue.

21-year-old Keith Lapradel is approximately 5‘9 and weighs about 190 pounds. Police say he is suicidal.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keith is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

