Baltimore Police looking for missing at-risk 21-year-old

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing person they say was last seen on Monday in the 1700 block of Hilldale Avenue.

21-year-old Keith Lapradel is approximately 5‘9 and weighs about 190 pounds. Police say he is suicidal.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keith is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.