Baltimore Police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

BALTIMORE — Update: Eugene Steele has been found safe and unharmed.

--------------

Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old last seen on Tuesday.

Police say Eugene Steele was last seen in the 600 block of Franklin Street at approximately 5:00 p.m. when he was playing outside his apartment.

He was last seen wearing a green coat and black and red pants. He was also wearing a pair of white and orange sneakers.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of the whereabouts of Eugene Steele is asked to call 911.

