Baltimore Police looking for missing 64-year-old last seen on Tuesday

Posted at 10:10 PM, Oct 27, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 64-year-old man last seen on October 26 at approximately 9:00 p.m., in the 400 block of South Payson Street.

Police say William Birmingham was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with “Standard Auto” on the front and black pants.

He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 145 pounds.

He also frequents the Morrell Park/Pigtown area.

If you have anyone information on his whereabouts dial 911 or Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.

