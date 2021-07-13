Baltimore Police looking for missing 3-year-old, grandmother unable to tell investigators where she is

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 3-year-old Aubrea Johnson who has not been seen by loved ones since July 13, 2021, at 1:15 p.m.

According to police, the 3-year-old was taken from the home by her grandmother who suffers from some form of diminished capacity.

She returned to the home without the 3 year-old and is unable to tell investigators where the child is.

Aubrea Johnson is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aubrea Johnson is urged to contact the Northeast District’s Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2444, the Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.