Baltimore Police looking for missing 3-year-old and 31 year-old last seen Thursday

BALTIMORE — Have you seen them?

Baltimore Police are looking for missing 3-year-old Milan Miller and 31 year-old Ava Griffin.

They were last seen together in the 1600 block of Brentwood Avenue on August 19. Police say Ava may be driving a white Volvo with Maryland tags 23067CK.

Milan is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Ava is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Milan Miller and Ava Griffin is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at, (410) 396-2100 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.