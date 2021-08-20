Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police looking for missing 3-year-old and 31 year-old last seen Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore Police
Baltimore Police looking for missing 3-year-old and 31 year-old last seen Thursday .jpg
Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 16:13:09-04

BALTIMORE — Have you seen them?

Baltimore Police are looking for missing 3-year-old Milan Miller and 31 year-old Ava Griffin.

They were last seen together in the 1600 block of Brentwood Avenue on August 19. Police say Ava may be driving a white Volvo with Maryland tags 23067CK.

Milan is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Ava is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Milan Miller and Ava Griffin is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at, (410) 396-2100 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019