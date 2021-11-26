Baltimore Police looking for missing 25-year-old man

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 25 year-old Elbridge Murray.

He was last seen on November 24, 2021, in the area of Falls Avenue and Fleet Street.

Murray is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Elbridge Murray is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.