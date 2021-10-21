Watch
Baltimore Police looking for missing 18-year-old last seen Wednesday afternoon

Baltimore Police
Posted at 10:04 PM, Oct 20, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for 18-year-old Ahmad Sawalhi who was last seen on October 20 at around 2 p.m., in the 4400 block of Grape Vine Way.

Ahmad is 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and may be driving a 2011 black Infinity G37X with a Maryland tag IEV0873.

Family and friends are concerned about Ahmad’s wellbeing and urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Person Unit, at 443-984-7385.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

