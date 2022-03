BALTIMORE — Baltimore County police is looking for a missing person last seen Saturday.

Princzar Boazar Harris, 16, is 5’2 and weighs approximately 115 lbs. According to police, Harris was last seen at 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Dulaney Valley Road in Towson.

Harris may also suffer from cognitive impairment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or (410) 887-2361.