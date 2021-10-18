Baltimore Police looking for missing 14-year-old last seen on October 16

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old Alesha Henry who was last seen on October 16 in the 4000 block of Ardely Avenue.

Alesha is approximately 5'2 and weighs about 100 pounds. Family and friends are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alesha Henry is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.