Baltimore Police looking for man wanted for aggravated assault on an elderly woman

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking to arrest 39-year-old Ray White for an aggravated assault that happened in November 2020, in the 2600 block of Ashland Ave.

At that time, White assaulted a 60-year-old woman by beating her in the head with the butt of a handgun. After she fell to the ground, White continued his attack by stomping her with his boots.

White stands at 6'3 and weighs about 160 lbs.

His last known address is in the 600 block of N. Lakewood Ave.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call Warrant Apprehension Detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.