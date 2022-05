BALTIMORE — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Southwest Baltimore.

Police responded to a shooting around 9:21 p.m. on March 21.

A woman told officers she was shot by her boyfriend in the 2900 block of Stafford Road.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Samal Chavis. He is facing attempted murder charges.

Anyone knows of Chavis' whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970 or call 911.