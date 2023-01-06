Baltimore Police looking for Edmondson Village mass shooting suspects

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department have released photos of suspects involved in the Edmondson Village Shopping Center shooting that claimed the life of 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey.

Baltimore Police Department

Dorsey and four other Edmondson High School students were shot in front of the Popeyes Wednesday afternoon.

The other victims, each of whom are between 17 and 18, are currently hospitalized.

In a statement to WMAR, Baltimore City Schools said "no student has permission to leave campus during school hours without prior approval."

This shopping center has been cited in the past for serving students during school hours.

Baltimore City Police have encouraged businesses in that area not to serve students during the day.

Anyone knowing the identity of one or both are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.