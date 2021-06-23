Baltimore Police looking for a missing 14-year-old last seen Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old Brai’jon Harris.

She was last seen on June 22, 2021, at approximately 2:40 a.m, in the 2300 block of Lauretta Avenue.

Brai’jon Harris was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jean shorts, braids as shown in the picture and rainbow crocs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brai’jon is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 and or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.