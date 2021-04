BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Janicua Wicks was reported missing from the 2000 block of East Lanvale Street on March 24.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black coat, blue shirt with Maryland on the back, gray sweatpants and black boots. She is 5’2” and weighs around 100 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Janicua Wicks, please contact Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385, Eastern District detectives 410-396-2433 or 911.