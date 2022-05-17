Baltimore Police look to ID Hustler Club shooting suspect seen in this video

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Tuesday released surveillance video from a shooting that took place in February at the Hustler Club downtown.
The video shows a man police believe pulled the trigger that night.
They now need the public's help identifying him.
RELATED: Shooting at strip club on The Block
The victim in the shooting survived.
Here's the video — if the suspect looks familiar police ask that you call them at 410-396-2411 or leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The Baltimore Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in reference to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 27, 2022 at the Hustler Club on 409 East Baltimore Street.— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 17, 2022
Call detectives at: 410-396-2411
Call #MetroCrimeStoppers at: 1-866-7LOCKUP#BPD pic.twitter.com/AP3lSeYU6f