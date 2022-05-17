Watch
Baltimore Police look to ID Hustler Club shooting suspect seen in this video

BPD
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 17, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Tuesday released surveillance video from a shooting that took place in February at the Hustler Club downtown.

The video shows a man police believe pulled the trigger that night.

They now need the public's help identifying him.

The victim in the shooting survived.

Here's the video — if the suspect looks familiar police ask that you call them at 410-396-2411 or leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

