Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police launch investigation after man dies with first responders

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 7:46 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 19:46:37-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are launching an investigation after a man died while being taken to the hospital with first responders.

Thursday morning, around 11:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for reports of an overdose.

When officers responded, they found an unidentified man suffering from medical distress, being restrained by a bystander.

Police say a second bystander administered Narcan to the distressed man.

Medics arrived on scene and had to handcuff him in order to restrain him.

As the medics were tending to the man, he became unresponsive.

According to police, after the medics attempted life saving procedures, they placed the man inside the ambulance.

He was uncuffed when we was placed in the ambulance and when the medics arrived to Johns Hopkins, he was pronounced dead.

BPD's Special Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office responded and will conduct a joint-investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019