Baltimore Police launch investigation after man dies with first responders

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are launching an investigation after a man died while being taken to the hospital with first responders.

Thursday morning, around 11:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for reports of an overdose.

When officers responded, they found an unidentified man suffering from medical distress, being restrained by a bystander.

Police say a second bystander administered Narcan to the distressed man.

Medics arrived on scene and had to handcuff him in order to restrain him.

As the medics were tending to the man, he became unresponsive.

According to police, after the medics attempted life saving procedures, they placed the man inside the ambulance.

He was uncuffed when we was placed in the ambulance and when the medics arrived to Johns Hopkins, he was pronounced dead.

BPD's Special Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office responded and will conduct a joint-investigation.