Baltimore police investigating walk-in shooting victim

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 9:52 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 21:52:41-05

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a 26 year-old male walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., Central District patrol officers were dispatched to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the 400 block of Bloom Street when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

