Baltimore police investigating walk-in shooting victim

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a 26 year-old male walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., Central District patrol officers were dispatched to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the 400 block of Bloom Street when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.