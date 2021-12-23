Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police investigating two shootings on opposite sides of city

items.[0].image.alt
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 9:41 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 21:41:55-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on opposite sides of the city Wednesday evening.

According to police, at approximately 6:31 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Less than 15 minutes later, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 20 year-old male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Investigation revealed that the victim was shot while in the 6800 block of Reisterstown Road, by an unidentified suspect.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital by a citizen, where police were notified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019