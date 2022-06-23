Watch Now
Baltimore police investigating murder after man found severely burned, shot in head near railroad tracks

police
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 18:30:33-04

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a murder after an 18-year-old was found severely burned with gunshot wounds to his head near a Southwest Baltimore railroad track Wednesday evening.

The man, identified as Jeremiah Williamson, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

He was taken to be examined when doctors determined he died as a result of the gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

