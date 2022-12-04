Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a late night fire as a homicide according to the department.

Police say on December 4 at 11:50am, officers responded to the 2500 block of West Lexington Street for an alarm follow-up.

Officers were notified by Baltimore City Fire that a male adult had been found dead inside the house.

The original alarm of fire took place the night before on December 3 at 11:29p.m.

Arson and homicide units are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.