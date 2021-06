BALTIMORE — On June 27, 2021 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 5700 block of Cedonia Avenue for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Once there, officers located a 68 year-old male pedestrian , unresponsive.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased.

Crash Team investigators are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to dial 911.