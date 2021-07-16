Watch
Baltimore Police investigating 6-year-old struck and dragged by vehicle Thursday evening

Police lights
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jul 15, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating an incident where a 6-year-old was struck and dragged by a vehicle Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 400 block of Gold Street.

There were inquiries regarding the incident and the Media Relations Section responded.

According to witnesses, the child emerged from between two parked cars then onto the street. They said the driver attempted to stop but was unsuccessful.

The 6 year-old was taken to the hospital where she is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.

