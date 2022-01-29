Watch
Baltimore Police investigate a shooting that left one man in serious condition

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jan 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — City Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Eastern District that left a man in serious condition.

At around 4:34 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Aiken Street. Once there, officers located a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Baltimore detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

