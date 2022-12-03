Baltimore Police investigate a hit-and-run that left one woman dead

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.

According to police, the incident happened a little after 2 p.m. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard for reports of an injured pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they noticed a 42-year-old woman being treated by medics. Despite the treatment at the scene, the woman died a short time later.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver appeared to have lost control of their car before striking the victim.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.